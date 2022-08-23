Sudan: flash floods displace 2,500 people in Al Jazirah state

The UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that heavy rainfall and flash floods displaced over 2,500 people in Al Managil locality of Al Jazirah State in Sudan between 16 and 19 August. In a statement issued on Sunday, the UN agency explained that the displaced people are sheltering in four schools and a football stadium in Al Managil town.

"On 18 August, a rapid assessment team carried out a needs assessment in the schools and the stadium," it added. "The displaced people identified shelter, non-food items and food, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene items (WASH) as their priority needs," it added.

According to the UN statement, the heavy rainfall has affected another 17 villages in the locality of Al Managil. Local sources said that nine villages are surrounded by floodwater, with 25,000-30,000 people affected. It noted that humanitarian organisations are on the ground to assess the situation and provide assistance as soon as the roads are passable.

The head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, announced the formation of a national committee headed by council member Taher Hajar to follow up on the provision of the necessary aid and support to those affected by the torrential rain. Al-Burhan has also instructed the Sudanese Army Corps of Engineers to establish river crossings to reach Al-Managil area to deliver foodstuffs to citizens affected by the floods.