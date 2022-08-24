Lebanon judges continue strike for second week

The General Assembly of Lebanese Judges yesterday decided to continue their strike for the second week, a statement issued by the assembly following a meeting of about 400 judges out of 550 who suspended their work last week.

The judges took action after talks with political leaders failed to secure their minimum demands.

The president of the Supreme Judicial Council of Lebanon, council members, judges from the cassation and appeals courts, public prosecution offices, tribunals and judicial departments have all taken part in the strike.

The Supreme Judicial Council said it was keen on securing the judges' rights.

"The deteriorating judicial situation is mainly the result of not adopting the judiciary independence law," it added.

Former general prosecutor, Judge Hatem Madi, told Arab News: "My salary is now worth $300 and I occupy a high judicial rank, let alone junior judges, whose salaries amount to less than $75."

He continued: "What is happening reflects the collapse of the country. It is the first time that Lebanon's judiciary is disrupted this way."

The Lebanese lira lost 95 per cent of its value, significantly affecting the salaries of civil servants, who have been involved in strikes and other protest measures against the economic and financial deterioration.

Lebanon is in an economic quagmire and looking for immediate financial support. The country is going through one of the worst financial crises seen globally since the mid-nineteenth century and the Lebanese lira has been devalued.