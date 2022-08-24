Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye blames Syrian regime for failure of political initiatives

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that he holds the Damascus regime of Bashar Al-Assad responsible for the failure of all political initiatives to solve the crisis in Syria. Cavusoglu made his comment during a television interview broadcast on Tuesday by the Haber Global channel.

The Turkish minister said that as far as Ankara is concerned, the only and most important path in Syria is the path of a political solution. Turkiye, he explained, has taken many initiatives to find a solution to the crisis in Syria, of which only the Astana track remains active.

Cavusoglu pointed out that the meetings of the Constitutional Committee in Syria came with contributions from Turkiye, Russia and Iran, but they did not achieve the desired result. "In fact, the [Syrian] regime does not fully believe in the political track."

The minister praised the Syrian opposition for forming a negotiations commission as well as its good and constructive intentions towards reaching a political solution in Syria. This path, he added, did not make any progress due to the intransigence of the regime in Damascus.

Nevertheless, he confirmed that there is communication between the chiefs of intelligence of both countries and stressed the need to take positive steps towards lasting peace. The Syrian regime, concluded Cavusoglu, should stop viewing the opposition as terrorists.

