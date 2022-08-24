West Bank: confrontations and arrests in occupied territory

The Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of raids last night across the occupied West Bank. After confronting the security forces, a number of Palestinians were arrested as confrontations took place in some areas. Gunfire was heard when the Israelis stormed into the city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

According to the Israeli occupation army, 14 Palestinians were detained and sent for interrogation on the pretext of participating in popular resistance activities. The army also claimed that weapons were seized.

It was reported that occupation forces stormed into various towns at dawn in the governorates of Nablus, Hebron, Ramallah and Jenin. After Israeli Special Forces entered Jenin refugee camp and surrounded a house military reinforcements were sent in amid an exchange of fire between local Palestinians and occupation soldiers. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades-Jenin both said that they engaged with Israeli troops in the alleys and streets of the refugee camp.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club said that those arrested in Jenin were Imad Abu Al-Heija, Issam Abu Khalifa, Majdi Huwail, Kazem Huwail and Suhaib Issa. In Ramallah, the Israelis arrested former prisoner Mustafa Nakhleh after storming his house in the Jalazun camp, and former prisoner Ahmad Hajjaj Al-Rimai from Beit Rima, who spent 17 years in Israeli prisons. They also arrested former prisoner Asim Al-Kaabi from Al-Bireh, who spent 18 years in prison. Three others were issued with summonses to attend the local intelligence centre.

Elsewhere, Muhammad Ezzat was arrested during a raid at his home in Silwad, while in Nablus, the former prisoner Montaser Al-Shannar was also detained, as was another former prisoner Awni Al-Shakhshir. In Bethlehem, meanwhile, former prisoner Muhammad Mustafa Al-Najjar was arrested at his home in Al-Izza refugee camp.

In the Hebron governorate, dozens of residents, including children, suffered from tear gas inhalation when gas canisters were fired by Israeli troops in Al-Aroub refugee camp.

In Abu Dis to the east of occupied Jerusalem, a young Palestinian was shot in the head with a rubber bullet, reported local medical sources. He was wounded during the confrontations that erupted in the town after the funeral of martyr Mai Afana.