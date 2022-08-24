Hamas renews its rejection to Turkiye-Israel normalisation

Portuguese / Spanish / English

August 24, 2022 at 10:23 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Turkey
BEIRUT, LEBANON - JUNE 24: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - "LEBANESE PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Lebanese President Michel Aoun (R) talks to press after meeting with Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh (L) at the Baabda Palace in Beirut, Lebanon on June 24, 2022. ( Presidency of Lebanon - Anadolu Agency )
Hamas yesterday renewed its rejection of Turkish normalisation with Israel, a statement said.
"Hamas denies media reports alleging that the movement had 'hailed' Turkish normalisation with the Israeli occupation," the statement said.It added: "In this regard, we reaffirm our rejection of all forms of normalisation as it contradicts the Palestinian national constants and the interests of the Palestinian people, as well as the interests of the Arab and Muslim nations."

This came following remarks made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who said in a TV interview with the Haber Global TV that both Fatah and Hamas "want our relations with Israel to be normalised."

He also said that the normalisation of ties between Turkiye and the Israeli occupation would not mean that Ankara will "make concessions on the Palestinian cause," pointing out that "dialogue should continue even if you do not agree on everything."

Last week, Hamas said a statement sent to the media in its name hailing the Turkish-Israeli ties had been fabricated.

It called on the media "to seek accuracy and the truth and use the movement's official website as a source for its statements."

Israel and Turkiye announced the full normalisation of their relations last week and later reappointed ambassadors.

