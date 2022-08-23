Hamas and Islamic Jihad agree on coordination of anti-colonial struggle

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad in Palestine have agreed to "continue to coordinate" their efforts in the anti-colonial struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Political, security and military leaders from both movements have discussed how to mobilise popular and national support for the resistance project in order to pave the way for a comprehensive revolution against the Israeli occupation. They also discussed bilateral relations at all levels and agreed on enhancing joint action and activating joint committees for political and military issues.

"We will continue with resistance, which is our strategic option that we will never abandon, and will continue to coordinate our efforts in this regard with all the Palestinian factions," said the leaders of both movements in a joint statement. "The Joint Operations Room is a national achievement as it includes all Palestinian resistance movements which all work within a single framework to manage the struggle against the Israeli occupation."

On the 53rd anniversary of the arson attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, both movements emphasised that "Jerusalem is at the heart of the Palestinian freedom struggle which will continue until liberation and [refugees'] return."

They reiterated their keenness to achieve Palestinian national unity by setting up a new National Council that represents all Palestinians at home and abroad. Both movements thanked the Arab and Muslim nations, as well as all the free people around the world, for their support for the Palestinians and their cause.