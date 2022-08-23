500 Palestinians join Quran recitation event in Gaza 500 Palestinians join Quran recitation event in Gaza 500 Palestinians join Quran recitation event in Gaza 500 Palestinians join Quran recitation event in Gaza 500 Palestinians join Quran recitation event in Gaza 500 Palestinians join Quran recitation event in Gaza 500 Palestinians join Quran recitation event in Gaza 500 Palestinians join Quran recitation event in Gaza 500 Palestinians join Quran recitation event in Gaza

Some 500 men and women who have memorised the Quran took part in a large event in Gaza yesterday to recite the Muslim holy book.

Bilal Imad, who heads the Dar Al Quran and Sunnah which organised the unique event, said this is another special moment in which the eyes of the world point at Gaza.

The event comes as a means of reinforcing the values and principles of the Quran, which provides the nation with its constitution and approach. "We have designated this day every year to be a day to narrate and recite the entire book from morning until evening, and next year there will be a greater number of people taking part, God willing," Imad said."We have received letters of thanks and gratitude from different countries from across the Islamic world, and this is a message also about the sanctity and loftiness of this book so that it should not be insulted … and it shows the status of this book among Muslims."

READ: Israel holds 723 Palestinians in prison without trial