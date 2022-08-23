Meshaal: Israel is escalating its attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

The head of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement in the Diaspora, Khaled Meshaal, said on Monday that Israel is escalating its battle and attacks against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Speaking at the Fourth International Scholars Forum held in Gaza to mark the 53rd anniversary of the arson attack on the mosque in occupied Jerusalem, the senior Hamas figure said: "Al-Aqsa Mosque has become a tool for the election campaigns of Zionist forces and factions. That's why the threats against the sacred site are increasing month by month."

Meshaal reiterated the importance of raising the level of all Palestinian efforts and programmes within and beyond occupied Palestine. He also stressed the importance of the involvement of Arabs, Muslims and all free people around the world in the efforts to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Zionist occupation.

"Al-Aqsa Mosque is the heart of Jerusalem, the main issue in the dispute with the Israeli occupation, the compass for the unity of the Muslim Umma, the identity, flag and fate of all Muslims. As such, everyone must work to liberate it." Indeed, he added, all Islamic and Christian holy sites must be saved from Israeli threats in the holy land.

"Gaza is committed to supporting the battle for Jerusalem as it has always been," concluded the Hamas official, "but we want to complete our presence in the occupied West Bank and other places to prepare for the battle of Al-Aqsa Mosque."