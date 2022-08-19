Turkiye-Israel ties to gain 'new momentum' after envoys reappointed

Relations between Turkiye and Israel will gain a "new momentum" after the appointment of ambassadors, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today.

According to Turkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog discussed bilateral relations and regional issues over phone.

During the conversation, Erdogan said he considers the decision to mutually appoint ambassadors "an important step" towards positive development of Turkiye-Israel relations.

Erdogan told Herzog that Turkiye is in favor of developing cooperation and dialogue on the basis of respect for mutual sensitivities.

Earlier this week, Turkiye and Israel decided to fully restore diplomatic ties, and reappoint ambassadors.

Relations between Turkiye and Israel deteriorated after the assault by Israeli commandos on the Turkish-registered Mavi Marmara in international waters in May 2010; nine Turkish citizens on board were killed and another died of his wounds later.

The ship was sailing towards the Gaza Strip as part of the Freedom Flotilla to break the Israeli-led siege of the Palestinian enclave. At the time, Ankara recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv.

