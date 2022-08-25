Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt in final stages of securing $3bn IMF loan

August 25, 2022 at 11:56 am | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Egypt, News, US
An Egyptian man operates machinery in an oil production factory in Egypt, 20 September 2012 [Ed Giles/Getty Images]
An Egyptian man operates machinery in an oil production factory in Egypt, 20 September 2012 [Ed Giles/Getty Images]
 August 25, 2022 at 11:56 am

Egypt is in the final stages of signing a new financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth $3 billion to continue with its economic reform programme, local media outlets reported, citing informed sources.

According to the sources, it is expected that the new loan agreement will be signed during the coming period, after routine procedures are completed.

OPINION: Fatal stabbings highlight violence against women in Egypt

The sources said Cairo had originally planned to obtain between $5-$10 billion, however IMF officials demanded Cairo meet a number of conditions including the complete lifting of subsidies on fuel and bread to reduce the budget deficit and liberalising the US dollar exchange rate against the Egyptian pound among other measures.

The IMF has also demanded that the government exit from the various productive sectors and allow the private sector to take over them.

The sources pointed out that the Egyptian side did not agree to all the conditions, especially the one related to completely lifting subsidies from foodstuffs in an effort to maintain public stability.

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasEgyptNewsUS
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments