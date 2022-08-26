Lebanon receives Turkish food aid ship at Tripoli Port

Lebanon received 511.7 tons of food Thursday that was provided by Turkiye on a ship that arrived at the Tripoli Port, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The aid, the fourth in 2022, was provided by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), based on directives by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A ceremony at the Port was attended by AFAD President, Yunus Sezer, and Turkish Ambassador, Ali Baris Ulusoy, as well as the head of the Lebanese High Relief Commission, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Khair, Interior Ministry representative, Col. Sami Nassif, and security officials.

READ: EU sends Lebanon $22m humanitarian aid to ease food crisis

Sezer conveyed greetings from Erdogan and Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, stressing that "Turkiye stands by the brotherly Lebanese people."

Khair expressed gratitude to the Turkish people and the role Turkiye plays in the region.

A ship with 23 truckloads of aid to Lebanon left Turkiye's southern Mersin province Wednesday.

From late March until early April, Turkiye sent three aid ships to Lebanon.

Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including a massive currency depreciation and fuel and medical shortages.