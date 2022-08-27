Iran Foreign Ministry: US presence in Syria illegal

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani announced on Friday that the US military presence in Syria is illegal.

Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that Kanaani expressed: "Condemnation of the recent American aggression against defenders of Syria's independence and territorial integrity."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that the: "US presence in Syrian territories and aggression against defenders of Syria's independence and territorial integrity is illegal and condemned."

US President Joe Biden asserted on Thursday that the airstrikes directed by US forces against Syrian targets were carried out to: "Protect and defend US personnel by disrupting or deterring attacks by Iran-backed groups."

The US army launched an airstrike on two sites in Deir ez-Zor, in eastern Syria, targeting groups associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to a statement issued by the US Central Command.

The statement confirmed that the airstrikes were launched in the direction of US President Joe Biden and: "Targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps."

The Central Command confirmed that three soldiers were superficially injured following the attacks, while three fighters who carried out the attacks and were suspected of being loyal to Iran were killed.