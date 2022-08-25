US forces in Syria, Iraq on 'high alert' after striking Iran-backed militias

US forces in Syria and Iraq are on "high alert" for potential attacks by Iran-backed militias, amid renewed strikes against them by Washington.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander, General Michael Kurilla, stated that American forces in Iraq and Syria are "closely monitoring" the situation in the two countries.

"We have the full range of capabilities to mitigate threats across the region, and have full confidence in protecting our forces and coalition partners from attacks," Kurilla said.

The commander's comments came after US President, Joe Biden, on Tuesday authorised air strikes against sites that the Defence Department claimed were being used by militias aligned with and backed by Iran. According to the department, the militias planned to attack US-led coalition forces in Syria.

READ: Iran condemns US strikes on eastern Syria

The strikes on Syria's eastern oil-rich Deir Ez-Zor province – which reportedly killed at least three militants – "targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC]", CENTCOM spokesman, Colonel Joe Buccino, said in a statement.

Following the strikes, retaliatory rocket attacks struck two sites in Syria yesterday where US forces are based, resulting in the injury of three US military personnel.

In his comments to the news outlet, Kurilla also stressed that Washington does not "seek a conflict with Iran, but we will continue to take the necessary measures to protect and defend our people."