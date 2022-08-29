Israeli court extends detention of Islamic Jihad leader Bassam al-Saadi

An Israeli military court extended on Sunday the detention of senior Islamic Jihad leader Bassam al-Saadi, from the West Bank city of Jenin, until Wednesday, Palestine Prisoners' Club (PPC) said.

The PCC said in a brief statement that the Israeli military court in Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank postponed its sentence against Al-Saadi to 31 August.

At the beginning of August, the Israeli occupation army detained Al-Saadi, 61, during a wide-scale raid of Jenin. Since then, the Israeli military court has extended his detention several times.

Islamic Jihad said that it agreed to the ceasefire that ended an Israeli offensive on Gaza early in August on condition that Al-Saadi along with the hunger striker Khalil Awawdeh would be released.

Israel said it would not release them, Israeli sources said that Al-Saadi would be convicted for "terror" offences.

