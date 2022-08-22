Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel to charge Islamic Jihad's Saadi with terrorism

Bassam al-Saadi, one of the leaders of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine poses for a picture at the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees, in the north of the occupied West Bank, on September 10, 2020. - In Palestinian refugee camps in the Israeli-occupied West Bank some residents are taking up arms for a potential power struggle when president Mahmud Abbas, 85, finally leaves the stage. Abbas, leader of the dominant Fatah movement and of the Palestinian Authority (PA), has promised elections in 2021, for the first time in almost 15 years. In Jenin refugee camp, in the north of the occupied West Bank, the walls are plastered with posters showing young Palestinian men wearing keffiyeh scarfs around their necks and clutching AK-47 assault rifles. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP) (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images)
Bassam Al-Saadi, one of the leaders of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine in the West Bank, on September 10, 2020 [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
The Israeli Security Agency, Shin Bet, will formally charge the leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in the occupied West Bank, Bassam Al-Saadi, the Israeli army said.

According to the army, the investigation into Al-Saadi has been completed and the Prosecutor has decided to charge him with membership in a "terror group", in reference to the Islamic Jihad movement, conducting operations for the group, incitement and "supporting terrorism".

Earlier on Sunday, a military court extended Al-Saadi's detention for another five days until 25 August.

Al-Saadi and his defence team deny the "charges against him".

Remarking on the "incitement charge", a defence lawyer said the statements made by Al- Saadi and designated as "incitement" were political comments and not incitement against the Israeli authorities, adding that Al-Saadi was doing his job as a commentator on events and was not instigating against anyone.

Al-Saadi was arrested on 1 August by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. His arrest led Israel to launch a "preemptive" strike on the Gaza Strip killing 49 Palestinians including 17 children. On 16 August, the military court in Ofer Prison extended his detention for six additional days.

