Moncef Marzouki denounces Saied's reception of Polisario leader

Former Tunisian President, Moncef Marzouki, has denounced his successor Kais Saied's reception of the leader of the Polisario Front saying that Tunisia's position had always been one of refusal to stand with one party against the other in the Sahara crisis.

He added that Tunisia always sought to achieve reconciliation between Morocco and the Polisario.

"This reception is a public, clear and frank recognition of the Saharan state. How strange and surreal was the statement of the Tunisian Foreign Ministry which claims that nothing has changed in Tunisia's position," Marzouki said in a post on his Facebook page.

The former president said after this official reception by the head of the state, the person who carried out the coup has put Tunisia on a clear course of standing with one brother against the other. The situation urgently requires us to end the hostility and not pour more oil on the fire.

Marzouki stressed that "the flawed policy of the Algerian regime about the Sahara file has led to misguided reactions by the Moroccan regime through its embedding of the Israeli wolf into our region. Clearly it is a very bad omen when Israel enters the region as a critical player."

Marzouki said that the only solution for the Saharans is not to seek a state that will see the light only on the ruins of Morocco, which is not possible. Furthermore, no one has any interest in this scenario, since it will lead to a violent war that could destroy Algeria and Morocco, without any gains for the Saharans.

He concluded by saying that "it was not Tunisia that stabbed Morocco in the back, but rather the person who led the coup and violated Tunisia's democracy, constitution and institutions."