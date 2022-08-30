Portuguese / Spanish / English

Ex-Lebanon envoy launches bid for president

August 30, 2022 at 9:17 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Jordan, Lebanon, Middle East, News
Thousands rallied Saturday in Bkerke north of Beirut, carrying Lebanese flags and portraits of Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi at the seat of the patriarchate. Earlier this month, Rahi had called for a UN-sponsored "international conference" in the face of the country's economic collapse and political impasse. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week slammed the proposal, saying it would open the door to foreign interference or even to an "occupation". [ Houssam Shbaro - Anadolu Agency ]
Thousands rallied Saturday in Bkerke north of Beirut, carrying Lebanese flags and portraits of Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi at the seat of the patriarchate. Earlier this month, Rahi had called for a UN-sponsored "international conference" in the face of the country's economic collapse and political impasse. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week slammed the proposal, saying it would open the door to foreign interference or even to an "occupation". [ Houssam Shbaro - Anadolu Agency ]
 August 30, 2022 at 9:17 am

Former Lebanese ambassador to Jordan and granddaughter of late President Camille Chamoun, Tracy Chamoun, yesterday announced that she will run for Lebanon's presidency, two months before Michel Aoun's six-year mandate expires, Anadolu news agency reported.

"I will work to find common ground among all political forces, with the aim of neutralising Lebanon from external conflicts, and releasing the Lebanese people from internal disputes," Chamoun said during a press conference in Beirut.

"Lebanon cannot be ruled by or against anyone, but through its constitutional institutions, support for the army and security forces, and an independent judiciary that guarantees people fair trials," she said.

READ: Lebanon receives Turkish food aid ship at Tripoli Port

Born in 1960, Tracy Chamoun is a writer and political activist of Lebanese and European descent.

She is the daughter of the former leader of the National Liberal Party, Danny Chamoun, and the granddaughter of former Lebanese President Camille Chamoun (1952-1958).

On Friday the former Secretary-General of the High Council for Privatisation, Ziad Hayek, announced his candidacy for the presidency.

Categories
Europe & RussiaJordanLebanonMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments