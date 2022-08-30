Ex-Lebanon envoy launches bid for president

Former Lebanese ambassador to Jordan and granddaughter of late President Camille Chamoun, Tracy Chamoun, yesterday announced that she will run for Lebanon's presidency, two months before Michel Aoun's six-year mandate expires, Anadolu news agency reported.

"I will work to find common ground among all political forces, with the aim of neutralising Lebanon from external conflicts, and releasing the Lebanese people from internal disputes," Chamoun said during a press conference in Beirut.

"Lebanon cannot be ruled by or against anyone, but through its constitutional institutions, support for the army and security forces, and an independent judiciary that guarantees people fair trials," she said.

Born in 1960, Tracy Chamoun is a writer and political activist of Lebanese and European descent.

She is the daughter of the former leader of the National Liberal Party, Danny Chamoun, and the granddaughter of former Lebanese President Camille Chamoun (1952-1958).

On Friday the former Secretary-General of the High Council for Privatisation, Ziad Hayek, announced his candidacy for the presidency.