Iraq PM calls on Sadr to withdraw supporters from Green Zone

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi m, yesterday called on the leader of the Sadrist movement, Moqtada Al-Sadr to call on his supporters to withdraw from government institutions in the Green Zone, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

"The dangerous developments that took place on Monday when demonstrators stormed the Green Zone and entered government institutions, indicate the seriousness of the repercussions of the continuation and accumulation of political differences," Al- Kadhimi said.

He added that the demonstrators' violation of state institutions "is a condemned and illegal act", calling on Al-Sadr, "who has long supported the state and emphasised keenness on its prestige and respect for the security force, to help in calling on the demonstrators to withdraw from government institutions.

Al- Kadhimi added that "the persistence of the political dispute to the point of harming all state institutions does not serve the Iraqi people's capabilities, aspirations, future and territorial integrity".

Al-Kadhimi renewed his call on everyone to exercise restraint, calling on the demonstrators to immediately withdraw from the Green Zone and abide by the instructions of the security forces responsible for protecting official institutions and the citizens' lives.

Earlier on Monday, Al-Sadr announced that he will retire from political work and close his political offices.

The announcement caused angry reactions his supporters across the country.