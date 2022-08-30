Iran president: Reviving nuclear deal subject to ending IAEA inquiry

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that any roadmap to revive the nuclear agreement between his country and world powers must include ending the UN nuclear watchdog's inquiry into "safeguard issues" related to nuclear particles found at undisclosed locations in the country.

"Without resolving safeguards issues, talking about an agreement would be meaningless," Raisi said during a news conference held in Tehran yesterday, one year since he took office.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has referred to the traces of nuclear materials as a "safeguards" issue.

The United States and Western intelligence agencies as well as the IAEA have said that Iran ran an organised nuclear weapons programme until 2003. A claim categorically denied by Tehran.

IAEA experts warn that Iran has enough enriched uranium to produce fuel to make at least one nuclear bomb.

Asked if he would meet with US President Joe Biden during his upcoming visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly meeting, Raisi said: "No".

"There is no point in a meeting between us and him," he added. Such a meeting would "have no benefit for the people and interests of Iran," he added.