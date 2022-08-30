Israel forces sexually harass Palestinian minors in prisons: Report

Palestinian minors being held in Israeli jails have been subjected to sexual harassment by officers from Israeli Nahshon Battalion, Quds Press reported yesterday.

According to the news site, the PLO's Commission for Prisoners and Freed Prisoners reported that several minors detained in Maggedo Prison "had been subject to sexual harassment by officers from Israeli Nahshon forces."

The detained boys said "they had been harassed intentionally by the Nahshon forces several times."

The organisation said that it had asked its lawyers to follow up on the issue, noting that the minors "became victims of the sexual lust of their jailers from the Nahshon forces without consideration for their age."

It called for international organisations to "urgently step in to save these jailed children and protect them."

As of July 2022, there had been 4,550 Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails, including 27 females, 175 children, and 670 Palestinians held under administrative detention – without charge or trial.