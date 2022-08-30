Israel: security forces uproot 100 olive trees in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces uprooted 100 olive trees on Monday in the vicinity of Sair, east of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Anadolu has reported.

The Mayor of the Palestinian town, Mousa Al-Faroukh, said that the Israeli forces uprooted the trees in order to take over the Palestinian-owned land and get it ready for its de facto annexation by the illegal Jewish settlement of Asfar. The army, he added, wants the land for an additional watchtower for the settlement.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, and Al-Faroukh condemned the Israeli measure. It is part of the occupation state's aggressive policies against the Palestinians, he insisted.

The Israel Defence Forces did not comment on the matter, said Anadolu.