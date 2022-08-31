Palestinian prisoners to begin mass hunger strike

As many as 1,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel will start a mass hunger strike tomorrow in protest at the occupation state's violence and repressive policies which deprive them of their most basic rights. The announcement of the protest was made on Tuesday by the Supreme National Emergency Committee of the National Captive Movement.

The Committee said that the prisoners are fighting their battle "united against the Israeli occupation's prison system, backed by a national leadership, and armed with unity." It stressed that the strike will be accompanied by prisoners continuing with other protests against measures being taken by prison wardens and authorities.

The horrific photographs of Khalil Awawdeh, who has been on hunger strike for six months, "stand as evidence of this vile enemy's arrogance, and also mirror Palestinian prisoners' determination and resilience in the face of the Israeli occupation."

The occupation, the committee added, should face pressure from national, regional and international organisations and governments in response to the demands of the prisoners. "Everyone should work towards exposing Israel's hateful, racist policies."

