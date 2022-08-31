Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syrian arrested with 'badly forged' Israeli passport en route to Germany

Vaccinated tourists wearing masks for COVID-19 protection arrive to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on May 23, 2021, after a partial re-opening of the border to inoculated tourists from 14 countries [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
A Syrian man has been arrested by the Barbados authorities while using a "badly forged" Israeli passport to travel to Germany, the Hebrew-language i24 news website has reported.

The Barbadians apparently said that the passport was riddled with mistakes, including the Hebrew typography being incorrectly placed. It showed Israel as the man's place of birth in English, whereas in Hebrew it said that he was born in Greece. The fake passport also had a border control stamp on it from Ben Gurion Airport in Israel which has been out of use for years.

The local authorities in Barbados informed the Israeli Population and Immigration Authority immediately, which in turn labelled the document a "candidate for the worst fake of all time".

