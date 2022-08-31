Syrian arrested with 'badly forged' Israeli passport en route to Germany

A Syrian man has been arrested by the Barbados authorities while using a "badly forged" Israeli passport to travel to Germany, the Hebrew-language i24 news website has reported.

The Barbadians apparently said that the passport was riddled with mistakes, including the Hebrew typography being incorrectly placed. It showed Israel as the man's place of birth in English, whereas in Hebrew it said that he was born in Greece. The fake passport also had a border control stamp on it from Ben Gurion Airport in Israel which has been out of use for years.

The local authorities in Barbados informed the Israeli Population and Immigration Authority immediately, which in turn labelled the document a "candidate for the worst fake of all time".

READ: Germany begins trial of Palestinian man for war crimes in Syria