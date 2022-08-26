Germany begins trial of Palestinian man for war crimes in Syria

The Berlin Supreme Court yesterday began the trial of a Palestinian-Syrian man suspected of deliberately firing a rocket-propelled grenade into a group of civilians in Syria eight years ago, killing at least seven people.

The Federal Public Prosecutor in Germany accuses the 55-year-old man of several crimes, including war crimes, seven counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of dangerous bodily harm.

According to the lawsuit, the man committed the crimes out of revenge.

This man, who identifies as a Palestinian-Syrian, came to Germany in 2018 and was arrested in August 2021.

According to the lawsuit, he was affiliated with the Free Palestine Movement militia at the time of the crimes, and before that he belonged to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command.

