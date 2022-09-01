Turkiye businessmen hold talks with counterparts in Egypt

A delegation of Turkish businessmen held talks with their Egyptian counterparts in the capital, Cairo, Anadolu Agency reported citing the West Mediterranean Exporters' Association in Turkey.

The association's Vice President, Mustafa Kocuk Yaman, said in a statement yesterday that the visit made by Turkish businessmen was organised by the Turkish Exporters' Council.

Yaman did not specify the date of the visit.

The Turkish delegation included 54 representatives from all sectors.

Egypt provides great opportunities for Turkish exporters. Yaman said, noting that during the visit the Turkish delegation conducted hundreds of meetings, during which they noticed "very positive interest" from the Egyptian businessmen.

The high volume of Turkish exports to Egypt confirms his optimism, he added, with natural stone exports amounting to $70 million during 2021 compared to $34 million in 2020.

He said he expects these figures to continue to increase.