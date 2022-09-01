US calls on Turkiye, Greece to avoid tensions

The US hopes Turkiye and Greece will refrain from statements and actions that could intensify tensions following Athens' recent harassment of Turkish fighter jets that were carrying out missions in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas, a US official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

The US State Department official said that Washington continues to call on its two NATO allies, Greece and Turkiye, to work together to maintain peace and security in the region and resolve their differences through diplomatic means.

Over the past week, sources at the Turkish Ministry of Defence revealed that Turkish fighter jets had been harassed by Greece's Russian-made S-300 air defence system while the jets were participating in a NATO mission.

