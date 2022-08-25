Greek planes harass Turkish fighters in the Aegean Sea

The Turkish Ministry of Defence said today that Greek planes harassed Turkish F-16 fighter jets who were taking part in a NATO mission in the Aegean Sea.

The sources indicated that two Turkish F-16s participated in a NATO mission in the Aegean Sea yesterday and were placed under a radar lock by Greek jets, indicating that they are hostile targets.

The sources noted that Greece continues to target NATO missions in order to increase tension, and that the recent incident indicates that Greece is resorting to this behaviour in a planned and deliberate manner.

Sources stated that the Turkish side notified the NATO leadership of Greece's actions, adding that the move by Athens is inconsistent with the spirit of the NATO alliance and aviation safety.

