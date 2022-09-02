Report: Israel killed 111 Palestinians in 2022

Israel has killed 111 Palestinians and wounded hundreds more since the start of the year until the end of August, a Palestinian human rights organisation has said.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) said in a report yesterday: "So far in 2022, IOF attacks killed 111 Palestinians, including 80 civilians: 24 children, 8 women, 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli settlers and the rest were activists; 15 of them were assassinated."

As many as 1,277 Palestinians were injured, including 195 children, 39 women and 22 journalists, while three Palestinians, including a woman, died in Israeli prisons during the same period, according to the same source.

The rights watchdog added that the Israeli forces have displaced 108 families, consisting of 648 individuals, including 123 women and 300 children, because of the destruction of 113 homes and 41 residential tents, since the beginning of the year.

Occupation forces have also destroyed 81 civilian structures, bulldozed large areas of land, delivered dozens of demolition notices, halted construction of Palestinian properties and issued eviction notices.

Extremist Jewish settlers carried out at least 176 attacks against Palestinians, killing two civilians, it added.

Israeli occupation forces carried out 185 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, during which they raided and searched residential homes and facilities and set up checkpoints, according to the report.

During the raids, as many as 73 Palestinians – including eight children – were arrested.

"The [Israeli] occupation continues its inhumane and illegal siege imposed on the Gaza Strip for more than 15 years and continues to impose restrictions on freedom of movement in the West Bank," PCHR said.

The PCHR urged the ICC to act seriously with regard to the situation in Palestine similar to its prompt action in Ukraine.

