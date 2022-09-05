Lebanon: Children leaving school to work for $7 a week

In Lebanon, kids are leaving school for a salary of $7 a week, Haaretz reports.

According to the report, the country is losing a generation of school children, school teachers, university students and lecturers.

With the depreciation of the pound in Lebanon, teachers' salaries have also fallen to roughly $100 a month, which is not enough to pay for the rising cost of fuel, the report says.

On the other hand, there is a huge education crisis in Lebanon, according to the Centre for Lebanese Studies. The Centre says, in some parts of the country, child labour has risen to 45 per cent.

OPINION: Lebanon's patients face crisis as medical staff exodus