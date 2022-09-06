Tunisia faces imminent 'collapse' and 'chaos', warn parties

Political parties in Tunisia warned on Monday that the country is facing imminent "collapse" and "chaos". In a joint statement, they said that the government of President Kais Saied "is unable and unqualified to face challenges."

The Democratic Current, the Democratic Alliance for Labour and Freedoms, the Labour Party, the Republican Party and the Qutub Party added that, "In light of many indicators, it has become certain that the country is heading to a massive crisis that will threaten civil safety."

According to the group of parties, "Saied alone is responsible for the consequences of the imminent collapse and chaos in light of his inability to lead a salvation mission that would help the country deal with the dangers threatening it."

The marginalised people, the poor and the people with limited income, they said, are paying the price for this crisis. "Their purchasing power has deteriorated, unemployment has increased, poverty problems are aggravated and irregular emigration has also increased."

Saied imposed exceptional measures in July 2021, including the dissolution of parliament and the ousting of the government. He also targeted the judiciary and took executive and legislative power for himself, plunging Tunisia into ongoing political, social and economic crises.