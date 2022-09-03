Tunisia: Ennahda blames authorities for economic crises

Tunisia'sÂ EnnahdaÂ Movement hasÂ blamedÂ the country's authorities for failing to face off the wave of price hikes for basic commodities in the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, EnnahdaÂ blamed the authorities for the lack of many basic food commodities on the market and the lack of will to take pre-emptive measures to end the shortages of milk, potatoes, sugar, oil, coffee and other basic goods.

EnnahdaÂ condemned the authorities for insisting on blaming unidentified parties for the crises in the country in an attempt to blame opposition parties. "However, everyone knows that the state's institutions do not afford the needed goods due to the lack of needed financial credits," according to Ennahda.

EnnahdaÂ warned of the dangers of the increasing deterioration of the economic, social and financial crises and their consequences on citizens.

The movement stressed that it would continue its work alongside all political parties to resolve the political crises.

On Wednesday, the US Embassy in Tunis quoted US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs BarbaraÂ Leaf stressing that the US-Tunisia partnership is strongest when there is a shared commitment to democracy and human rights.

Leaf stressed the importance of implementing economic reforms that will lead to equal measures of prosperity for all Tunisians.

Responding to this, Tunisian President Kais Saied called on US authorities to hear from Tunisian counterparts to find out the reality of his country's economic and social conditions.

However, Leaf's remarks came following a meeting with him at Carthage Palace on Tuesday, where Saied reiterated Tunis's adherence to its sovereignty and rejected any intervention in its internal affairs.

On 25 July, 2021, Saied issued anÂ emergency declarationÂ firing the prime minister, freezing the parliament for thirty days and assuming all executive power. He then dissolved the parliament and nominated his own government, ignoring the parliamentarian majority.

