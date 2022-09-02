Tunisia: Pro-Saied party calls for including military in gov't

The July 25 Movement, also known as the National Youth Movement of Tunisia, on Wednesday called for the formation of a "national salvation government" that encompasses "military figures" in order to avoid a "social explosion" as a result of the current economic situation.

In a press conference held by the party, which supports President Kais Saied, member of its National Bureau, Mahmoud Ben Mabrouk, said he considered "the ministries related to economy and trade are almost absent."

"If the situation continues the same way, it could lead to a social explosion over the coming period."

Ben Mabrouk called for implementing "a cabinet reshuffle at the earliest opportunity that includes the ministries with poor performance, or forming a national salvation government that focuses on social and economic issues."

Mabrouk also called for the "appointment of military figures in the ministries, after the military leaders proved their ability and efficiency in the most difficult circumstances."

Criticism is escalating in Tunisia due to the shortage of available foodstuff such as coffee, sugar and vegetable oil, in addition to the increase in prices in light of an economic crisis the country is experiencing, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian war on Ukraine.