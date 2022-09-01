Tunisia budget deficit declines 75%

The budget deficit in Tunisia declined 75 per cent during the first half of 2022, amid an increase in the country's fiscal revenue.

This was revealed according to data issued by the Tunisian Ministry of Finance, on Wednesday, which stated that the budget deficit in the first half reached 470.8 million dinars ($147.5 million), down from 1.9 billion dinars ($593.3 million).

The ministry said the deficit decrease is due to the increase in the government's fiscal revenues by 22 per cent to reach 19.3 billion dinars ($6.03 billion).

While current expenditure in the budget increased 7.7 per cent to reach 19 billion dinars ($5.93 billion).

Likewise, remuneration expenditures increased by 5.3 per cent to exceed 10.5 billion dinars ($3.28 billion), which accounts for 55.2 per cent of the total expenditure.

This year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on Tunisia to control the civil servant wage bill, which makes up a large percentage of the total expenditure in order to achieve financial stability.