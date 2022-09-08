Israel army to hold international conference with participation of Arab army chiefs

The Israeli army announced, Thursday, it will hold an international conference with the participation of dozens of army chiefs, including from Arab countries, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Israel, however, did not reveal the names of Arab countries' army chiefs that will participate in the Military Modernisation and Renovation conference.

Israeli army deputy spokeswoman, Ella Waweya, said the conference will be headed by Israeli army chief, Aviv Kochavi, and it will extend for four days, from 12 – 15 September.

She also said the conference is important to enhance the partnership between countries and exchange military knowledge.

