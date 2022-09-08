Israel preparing to operate armed drones in nightly raids in West Bank 

Israel has been training its occupation forces to prepare for the possibility of operating armed drones during "counter-terrorism operations" against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

According to public broadcaster Kan, army Commander Yaniv Alaluf has undergone training in the use of the armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) as part of the nightly raids and invasions of Palestinian homes.

Overnight raids by the Israeli army are a near-daily practice in the occupied West Bank. Israel claims that they are essential for intelligence purposes, but rights groups have slammed the practice, insisting that the goal is to oppress and intimidate the Palestinian population and increase state control.

Like military checkpoints and the illegal Separation Wall, insist critics, the raids are part of the DNA of the apartheid state.

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi warned that military activity will be intensified if that is deemed necessary.

"Our test is protecting the citizens of Israel, and our mission is to thwart terrorism. We will reach every city, neighbourhood, alley, house or basement for that purpose," he said

Armed drones were heavily used during Israel's latest offensive against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. During the three-day military offensive between 5-8 August, 49 Palestinians were killed, including 17 children and four women, and 360 others were wounded.

