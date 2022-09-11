Qatar's emir meets Libya's parliament speaker

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Sunday with Libya's Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh to discuss cooperation between the two sides, Anadolu Agency reported.

A statement by the emir's office, the Emiri Court, said the parliament speaker briefed the Qatari ruler on the latest developments in Libya.

Talks between the two sides dwelt on bilateral cooperation, Libyan developments and a host of regional and international issues, the statement said.

Sheikh Tamim reiterated Qatar's support for the Libyan people "to achieve their aspirations for development, prosperity and stability," the statement added.

Aguila Saleh arrived in Doha on Saturday, marking his first official visit to the Gulf nation.

In past years, the Libyan Parliament accused Qatar of supporting armed groups opposed to the East Libya-based assembly, an accusation denied by Doha.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

The situation has worsened since March when the Libyan Parliament appointed a new government led by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, leader of the Tripoli-based National Unity Government, insists he will only cede authority to a government that comes through an "elected parliament," raising fears that Libya could slip back into a civil war.