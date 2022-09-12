Turkiye deported 3,000+ irregular migrants last week

The Turkish authorities deported 3,038 irregular migrants to their countries of origin between 2 and 8 September.

The Department of Immigration Management at the Ministry of the Interior said that the deportees included 1,492 Afghans and 448 Pakistanis.

The number of irregular migrants who have been deported since the beginning of this year has now reached 78,716.

The department pointed out that security measures implemented at Turkiye's borders have contributed to blocking 4,352 illegal migrants from entering the country last week.

In total, the number of would-be immigrants thwarted since the beginning of this year is now 209,318.

Earlier, officials at the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing between Turkiye and Syria confirmed that the number of Syrians who were deported from Turkiye last month alone was 2,712.

Turkiye has recently increased the deportation of refugees to northern Syria, which has prompted a few organisations to warn of the repercussions of the procedures involved.

