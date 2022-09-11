Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordan calls for increasing aid for refugees

September 11, 2022 at 3:17 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Jordan, Middle East, News, UN
A picture taken on August 2, 2018, shows a general view of the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees in northern Jordan. [KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images]
Jordan on Sunday called for rallying efforts to increase aid to refugees in the Middle East region, Anadolu Agency reported.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi text in Amman with High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, to discuss efforts to provide needed aid to refugees.

Al-Safadi underlined the need to secure support for countries hosting refugees to help them address their needs.

The top diplomat praised the strong partnership with UNHCR to provide vital services to 1,300,000 Syrian refugees in ten refugee camps in Jordan.

UNHCR, however, estimates that there are 750,000 registered refugees living in Jordan, most of them are Syrians. There are also 66,000 Iraqi refugees, 14,000 Yemenis, and 6,000 Sudanese.

