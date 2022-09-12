Turkiye: Shooting in Istanbul mall leaves 6 injured

At least six people were wounded, including one in critical condition after a shooting which took place inside a shopping mall in Istanbul, Turkiye, yesterday.

According to the Daily Sabah, the shooting broke out as a result of a dispute between two groups of people at a café in the Sariyer Mall. The altercation was caught on surveillance cameras.

At least six people, including Azerbaijani 🇦🇿 and Iranian 🇮🇷 citizens, were injured in a shooting inside the Sariyer shopping mall in Istanbul, Turkey 🇹🇷 https://t.co/NI0OsdAkMx — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) September 12, 2022

The group included four Azerbaijani nationals, one Iranian and one Turkish citizen, the newspaper said, specifying that the Iranian citizen was a bystander. One of the injured was taken to the hospital in a serious condition.

In a written statement the Sariyer District Governor's Office said: "An armed conflict broke out in a shopping mall restaurant in our district between two different groups with hostility. In the incident that occurred, 1 Turkish citizen and 5 foreign nationals who were slightly injured were transferred to the surrounding hospitals. An investigation has been initiated on the subject, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects."

