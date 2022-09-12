Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye: Shooting in Istanbul mall leaves 6 injured

September 12, 2022 at 12:03 pm | Published in: Azerbaijan, Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, Turkey
Sariyer district in Istanbul , Turkey on March 03, 2021 [Photo by Altan Gocher/DeFodi Images via Getty Images]
Sariyer district in Istanbul , Turkey on March 03, 2021 [Photo by Altan Gocher/DeFodi Images via Getty Images]
 September 12, 2022 at 12:03 pm

At least six people were wounded, including one in critical condition after a shooting which took place inside a shopping mall in Istanbul, Turkiye, yesterday.

According to the Daily Sabah, the shooting broke out as a result of a dispute between two groups of people at a café in the Sariyer Mall. The altercation was caught on surveillance cameras.

The group included four Azerbaijani nationals, one Iranian and one Turkish citizen, the newspaper said, specifying that the Iranian citizen was a bystander. One of the injured was taken to the hospital in a serious condition.

In a written statement the Sariyer District Governor's Office said: "An armed conflict broke out in a shopping mall restaurant in our district between two different groups with hostility. In the incident that occurred, 1 Turkish citizen and 5 foreign nationals who were slightly injured were transferred to the surrounding hospitals. An investigation has been initiated on the subject, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects."

READ: Thousands of Syrians migrated from Turkiye to Europe

Categories
AzerbaijanEurope & RussiaIranMiddle EastNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments