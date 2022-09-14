Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi arrests Yemen man performing Umrah for Queen Elizabeth II

September 14, 2022 at 11:48 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, UK, Videos & Photo Stories, Yemen
September 14, 2022 at 11:48 am

Saudi authorities have arresed a Yemeni man who raised a banner in the Grand Mosque in Makkah saying he was performing Umrah on behalf of the late British Queen Elizabeth II, in violation of local regulations and the teachings of Islam, Anadolu reported.

The man published a video of himself on social media on Monday standing at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and holding a banner saying "Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II, we ask God to accept her in heaven and among the righteous."

Later that evening, the Saudi Public Security said a Special Force tasked with securing the Grand Mosque had arrested a Yemeni man who had "appeared in a video clip carrying a sign inside the Grand Mosque" for violating Umrah regulations and instructions.

Saudi Arabia prohibits raising any banners or slogans during the performance of the Hajj and Umrah rituals, and the teachings of Islam do not allow for pilgramage to be dedicated or completed on behalf of non-Muslims.

A scholar in Egypt's Al-Azhar, Ashraf Al-Najjar, said Umrah is a sacred ritual for Muslims and is not obligatory for non-Muslims.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, after 70 years in power.

READ: Queen Elizabeth II and Turkiye

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaUKVideos & Photo StoriesYemen
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments