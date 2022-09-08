Queen Elizabeth II dies, Buckingham Palace announces

Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, the Buckingham Palace said Thursday, Anadolu reports.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," said the palace.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," it added.

The queen had mobility and health issues for the past 12 months due to old age.

She had to cancel many engagements due to issues and on doctor advise.

Her final public appearance was during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June as the monarch had left behind 70 years on the British throne.

A statement on Thursday lunchtime had said the queen was under "medical supervision" at Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

