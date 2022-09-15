UN: Israel strike on Damascus airport disrupted aid deliveries for 2 weeks

The Israeli strike on Damascus International Airport in June disrupted the delivery of UN aid supplies for about two weeks, the United Nations Syria Commission said yesterday.

A member of the commission of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, Lynn Welchman, told reporters in Geneva that the airstrike caused severe damage to the airport infrastructure and forced its closure for approximately two weeks.

Welchman added that the 10 June attack led to "the suspension of" humanitarian assistance "which is extremely serious".

Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes on Syria since mid-March 2011, with the strike in June being the first in which Damascus International Airport was put out of service.

