UN: Israel strike on Damascus airport disrupted aid deliveries for 2 weeks

September 15, 2022 at 11:55 am | Published in: International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Syria, UN
A Cham Wings Airlines Airbus A320-211 is pictured at the Syria's Aleppo airport after flights were diverted from Damascus aiport following an Israeli strike last week, on June 15, 2022 [Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images]
The Israeli strike on Damascus International Airport in June disrupted the delivery of UN aid supplies for about two weeks, the United Nations Syria Commission said yesterday.

A member of the commission of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, Lynn Welchman, told reporters in Geneva that the airstrike caused severe damage to the airport infrastructure and forced its closure for approximately two weeks.

Welchman added that the 10 June attack led to "the suspension of" humanitarian assistance "which is extremely serious".

Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes on Syria since mid-March 2011, with the strike in June being the first in which Damascus International Airport was put out of service.

