Israel: head of Rabat liaison office relieved of duties

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that it has relieved the head of the Rabat Liaison Office of his duties. David Govrin, said the ministry, has been replaced by Alona Fisher Kamm.

Govrin was recalled last week pending an investigation into allegations of sexual and financial improprieties at the newly-opened Israeli mission in the Moroccan capital. He was Israel's senior representative in the North African country.

At the time, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that the Foreign Ministry had opened an investigation into "serious suspicions" that occurred at the liaison office in Morocco. There were allegations of exploitation of women by a senior official, sexual harassment, moral crimes and conflict between diplomats.

"If these allegations are proven true," said the broadcaster, "they create a serious diplomatic issue in the sensitive relations between Israel and Morocco."

