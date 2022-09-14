Portuguese / Spanish / English

UAE Foreign Minister arrives in Israel, marking 2 years of Abraham Accords - WAM

September 14, 2022 at 9:00 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, UAE
ABU DHABI, UAE - JUNE 08: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - ISRAELI GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE (GPO) / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet (L) is welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on June 08, 2022. ( Israeli Government Press Office - Anadolu Agency )
 September 14, 2022 at 9:00 pm

The Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for an official visit to Israel, marking two years since the countries signed the so-called Abraham Accords, the state news agency, WAM, reported, Reuters reports.

The US-brokered agreements have ushered in public rapprochements between Israel and several Arab states, with the UAE and Bahrain the first to sign the Accords with Israel in September 2020, at the White House.

Israel and Sudan announced in the following month that they would normalise relations, and Morocco established diplomatic ties with Israel in December last year.

Bin Zayed, who is travelling with a high-level delegation, will stay for several days, the UAE's WAM added.

