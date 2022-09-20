France FM: Iran won't get better nuclear deal offer

France said yesterday that there would not be a better offer for Iran to revive a nuclear deal with world powers and it was up to Tehran to decide now what steps to take, Reuters reported.

"There will not be a better offer on the table and it's up to Iran to take the right decisions," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations' General Assembly in New York, adding that no initiatives were underway to stop the process from stalling.

Her comments were echoed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the negotiations' coordinator, who told reporters in New York that he saw no prospect of any progress during this week's gathering of world leaders.

European officials have been adamant that Iran must give credible answers to the IAEA's questions regarding uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the pact is revived, fearing that if the issue was swept under the carpet it could weaken the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty, the framework to halt the spread of nuclear weapons-making capability.

Colonna said the United States and its European partners shared an identical position on the question of resolving the investigation.

