160 UNRWA premises completely destroyed in Gaza

April 25, 2024 at 8:54 am

United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini visits UNRWA on November 01, 2023 [Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency]

Some 160 of UNRWA’s premises in the Gaza Strip have been “completely destroyed”, the agency’s  Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, said on Tuesday.

“160 of UNRWA’s premises in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed,” he said, noting that 180 UNRWA staff have so far been killed in Gaza since 7 October.

Lazzarini also highlighted concerns about the spread of diseases in northern Gaza due to a significant accumulation of waste.

UNRWA, he added, has sufficient funds to continue its operations until the end of June after a number of countries reversed their decision to cease their backing of the agency.

