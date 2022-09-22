Algeria launches bid for UN Security Council

Algeria yesterday launched a campaign to promote its candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the term 2024-2025.

Elections are due to be held during the 77th General Assembly session in June 2023.

This came amid increasing demands for reforming the Security Council and breaking major countries' influence over its decisions.

Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, accompanied by the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Nadir Arbaoui, and all members of the Algerian delegation, launched the campaign at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

The campaign included banners promoting Algeria's candidacy for the Security Council, as well as for membership in the Human Rights Council in Geneva were displayed at the United Nations headquarters.

A booklet containing the directives of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune regarding foreign policy as well as the main milestones of the history of Algerian diplomacy, were also distributed to the delegations participating in the proceedings of the current session of the General Assembly.

Lamamra said: "The upcoming Security Council term constitutes a renewed opportunity for Algeria to reaffirm its principles and share its vision regarding issues on the Security Council's agenda in the field of international peace and security."

Regarding Algeria's priorities, the minister stressed in particular the need to focus efforts on "strengthening international peace and security, promoting the principles and values of the Non-Aligned Movement, revitalising multilateral action within the framework of partnerships, and continuing the fight against terrorism and international organised crime."

Lamamra expressed Algeria's readiness, based on its geographical, strategic, and diplomatic position, to "make a qualitative contribution to all regional and international issues" on the council's agenda.

