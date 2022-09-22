Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia releases Ennahda's Habib Al-Louz

September 22, 2022 at 10:51 am | Published in: Africa, Iraq, Middle East, News, Syria, Tunisia
Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi departs the Tunisia National Center for Investigation of Terrorist Crimes after giving a statement in the capital Tunis, Tunisia on September 21, 2022. [Yassine Gaidi - Anadolu Agency]
 September 22, 2022 at 10:51 am

Tunisian authorities released on Tuesday former parliamentarian for the Ennahda Party, Habib Al-Louz, after the Anti-Terrorism Police interrogated him.

Tunisia has detained a number of Ennahda officials on suspicion they helped send jihadists to Iraq and Syria, claims the party and its members all deny.

Ennahda affirmed its opposition and rejection to sending Tunisians to Iraq and Syria. It said the accusations against it and its members lack evidence and are part of efforts to exclude the party from the political field.

It added that these fabricated crimes against political opponents are an effort by the authorities to cover up the stifling social and economic crisis facing the country.

