Tunisia detains ex-PM for 1 day

Tunisia's anti-terrorism police detained former Prime Minister and senior official in the Ennahda Party, Ali Laarayedh, for one day after an investigation into suspicions of sending jihadists to Syria, lawyers said yesterday according to Reuters.

It is expected that Laarayedh will appear before a judge today, lawyer Mokthar Jmayi said.

"We are shocked..the file is completely empty and without any evidence," Samir Dilou, another lawyer, said.

Ennahda denies accusations of terrorism, calling it a political attack on a foe of President Kais Saied.

READ: Lawyers prevented from attending questioning of Ennahda officials