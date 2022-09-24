TRT: Turkiye, Qatar activate agreement to deploy Qatar fighters in Turkiye

Turkiye and Qatar have decided to activate a joint military agreement to deploy 36 Qatari fighters and 250 military personnel for training in Turkiye, TRT reported on Thursday.

According to TRT, the Technical Regulation on the Deployment of Qatar Military Aircraft Personnel in Turkiye was signed in March 2021.

Qatari fighter pilots will receive training in Turkiye, and Qatar will keep 250 military personnel and 36 warplanes in the country for training purposes.

The technical arrangement is based on a military cooperation agreement with Qatar signed on 23 May, 2007.

"It is aimed to develop bilateral military relations in accordance with national legislation and international rules on the basis of sovereignty, equality and mutual respect. With the technical arrangement prepared in accordance with the principle of developing activities based on friendship and cooperation between the two countries, it is aimed that Qatari military pilots can use Turkish airspace and airports temporarily to contribute to their training and experience," the rationale of the regulation stipulated.

A Turkish pilot will be in the cockpit to record compliance with the rules in the sorties of Qatari transport planes and will be authorised to change the previously allocated airspace or the aircraft's route if needed.

Qatar will pay the operational costs for Turkish planes accompanying Qatari warplanes during their training flights.

Both countries are considered strategic partners and have similar stances regarding most regional and international issues.

